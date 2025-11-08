/Who is James Watson? Scientist who made 'discovery of the century' dies at 97

Who was James Watson?

James Watson shared the 1962 Nobel Prize with Francis Crick and Maurice Wilkins for discovering the double helical structure of DNA in 1954. Watson was just 24 when the discovery was made. The breakthrough solved the mystery of how information was stored and how cells duplicate and pass it on. This was a genetic blueprint of life. It was the most important discovery of the 20th century and revolutionised molecular biology. In the following years, he authored a book, "The Double Helix" in 1968 and "Molecular Biology of the Gene" in 1965. He was also the first US director of the controversial National Centre for Human Genome Research project led by the National Institutes of Health. The human genome is made up of approximately 3 billion base pairs, denoted by chemical letters A, T, C, and G. The Human Genome Project was to sequence all the base pairs and store information in a publicly available database. However, Watson left the project in 1992 due to disagreements with the NIH Director Bernadine Healy over the policy of patenting the Human Genome sequence.