J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah says 70 people are still missing in the Kishtwar cloudburst

The Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, today said that 70 people are still missing in the Kishtwar area of the Jammu division after the Cloudburst incident, which claimed over 63 lives. The rescue operations are still being carried out by the NDRF, SDRF, Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and Civil Administration.

The Chief Minister said that the government will form teams of experts to help identify the vulnerable spots across various districts of Jammu and Kashmir. The team will assist in developing a strategy to prevent loss of life.

''The situation in Kishtwar is well-known, and day by day, it is becoming increasingly difficult to trace the approximately 70 missing people alive. In such a situation, our efforts will be to recover as many bodies as possible and hand them over to their families for the last rites. Several issues have been raised by the people there, and the government will look into them and make decisions accordingly. We will ensure every possible assistance to the people," said Omar Abdullah, CM JK.

More than 70 people have died in the two Cloudburst Incidents in Kishtwar and Kathua districts of the Jammu Division in the last ten days. According to officials, the relief and rescue operation by the NDRF, SDRF, Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and Civil Administration is still being carried out in the Kishtwar region, with three new dead bodies recovered from the incident site today.

On Sunday, a massive Cloud Burst in the Kathua district caused major landslides and Mudslides, leading to the deaths of seven people and injuring six. A massive rescue and relief operation was carried out by NDRF, SDRF, Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and civil administration.

The Indian Army swiftly mounted large-scale rescue and relief operations to support the distressed population. The sudden deluge triggered massive landslides and flooding, causing the tragic loss of lives and extensive damage to infrastructure. Army relief columns with an Engineer detachment were immediately pressed into action in the worst-affected regions.

The MeT Department in Jammu and Kashmir has predicted more rain for the next 12 hours, which could lead to cloud bursts and landslides, and mudslides in various areas. MeT says that Light to moderate Rain/Thunder at many places with intense showers/heavy Rain at a few places of Jammu Division, including Reasi, Udhampur, Rajouri, Poonch, Samba & Kathua, with moderate to intense showers over Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban.