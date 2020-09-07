Italy antitrust opens inquiry into Google, Apple, Dropbox on cloud computing

The Dropbox app logo seen on a mobile phone in this illustration photo October 16, 2017 Photograph:( Reuters )
Italy's antitrust authority said on Monday it had opened an inquiry into Google Inc, Apple Inc and Dropbox Inc over cloud computing services.
"The proceedings relate to alleged improper commercial practices and the possible inclusion of unfair clauses in contract conditions," the authority said in a statement.
