'It won't be game changer...': Top US Air force official on transfer of F-16s to Kyiv

The US has said the transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine would take 'months' and that it will not be a dramatic game changer which will alter the course of hostilities in favour of Kyiv.

“It will give the Ukrainians transitional capabilities they don’t have now, but it won’t be a dramatic game changer...it won’t fundamentally change the equation,” said Frank Kendall, the Secretary of the US Air Force at a meeting with Washington-based Defence Writers Group.

Kendall reiterated that it would take 'several months at best' to supply the multi-role fighter jet. Biden sets the plan in motion The statement by the top Pentagon official comes days after US President Joe Biden endorsed training programmes for Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets, laying the groundwork for their eventual transfer to Kyiv.

Meanwhile, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan will discuss with allies in the coming months regarding which country will eventually transfer the F-16 fighter jets to Kyiv. Zelensky pressing for the jets Ukrainian President Zelensky had been pushing the Western allies to supply the F-16 jets for months now. The Ukrainian leader discussed the proposition yet again during his appearance at the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan.

Biden said Zelensky had given 'flat assurances' to him that the F-16 fighter jets will not be used to attack Russian territory.

"I have a flat assurance from Zelensky that they will not use it to go on and move onto Russian geographic territory, but wherever Russian troops are within Ukraine and the area, they would be able to do that," Biden told reporters on Sunday.

Kyiv is in desperate need of more arms and advanced jets, especially after Moscow's Wagner private military unit claimed it had finally managed to take full control of the ruined eastern city of Bakhmut after months of vicious fighting.

× Moscow issues warning Meanwhile, Russia, closely monitoring the developments has repeatedly warned the West that providing Kyiv with F-16 fighter jets would carry ‘colossal risks’.

“We see that Western countries are still adhering to the escalation scenario. It involves colossal risks for themselves," said Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko.

“In any case, this will be taken into account in all our plans, and we have all the necessary means to achieve the goals we have set.”

Russia's Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov also questioned NATO on what would happen if American soldiers took off from its airfields to protect Ukraine.

"What will happen if the American fighters take off from NATO airfields, controlled by foreign 'volunteers'?" he questioned.

(With inputs from agencies)