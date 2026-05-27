/'It breathes life...': Supreme Court upholds ECI’s right to conduct voter roll revision in Bihar

The Supreme Court of India on Wednesday (May 27) has upheld the decision of Election Commission of India’s (ECI) to undertake Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls that started in Bihar. A bench led by CJI Surya Kant has held that the SIR exercise cannot be struck down as illegal just because it’s a process different from ordinary exercise of revision of voter rolls. The Court termed SIR as legitimate and constitutional exercise.
The Supreme Court also said that the power of ECI to decide inclusion of persons in the electoral process is limited and deletion of names does not divest the individual of their citizenship status. The citizenship status can only be determined by the competent authority.