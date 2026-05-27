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'It breathes life...': Supreme Court upholds ECI’s right to conduct voter roll revision in Bihar

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: May 27, 2026, 11:27 IST | Updated: May 27, 2026, 11:27 IST
'It breathes life...': Supreme Court upholds ECI’s right to conduct voter roll revision in Bihar

Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls being checked by voters Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

The Supreme Court upheld the ECI’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls in Bihar, calling it constitutional and legally valid. The bench led by CJI Surya Kant said the process cannot be declared illegal just because it differs from routine voter list revision.

The Supreme Court of India on Wednesday (May 27) has upheld the decision of Election Commission of India’s (ECI) to undertake Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls that started in Bihar. A bench led by CJI Surya Kant has held that the SIR exercise cannot be struck down as illegal just because it’s a process different from ordinary exercise of revision of voter rolls. The Court termed SIR as legitimate and constitutional exercise.

The Supreme Court also said that the power of ECI to decide inclusion of persons in the electoral process is limited and deletion of names does not divest the individual of their citizenship status. The citizenship status can only be determined by the competent authority.

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini works as a senior sub-editor and has over five years of experience. She writes about global conflicts ranging from India and its neighbourhood to West Asia to the...Read More

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