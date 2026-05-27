/'It breathes life...': Supreme Court upholds ECI’s right to conduct voter roll revision in Bihar

The Supreme Court of India on Wednesday (May 27) has upheld the decision of Election Commission of India’s (ECI) to undertake Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls that started in Bihar. A bench led by CJI Surya Kant has held that the SIR exercise cannot be struck down as illegal just because it’s a process different from ordinary exercise of revision of voter rolls. The Court termed SIR as legitimate and constitutional exercise.