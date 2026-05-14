/EC announces Phase-III of SIR: Schedule released for 16 states, 3 UTs – Check full list

The Election Commission of India on Thursday (May 14) announced the dates for Phase-III of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) that will be conducted in 16 States and 3 Union Territories (UTs). It added that with this, the poll body will cover the entire country in Phase-III, except Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. During SIR Phase-III, over 3.94 lakh Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will go house-to-house to 36.73 crore electors, assisted by 3.42 lakh Booth Level Agents (BLAs) appointed by political parties during the Enumeration Phase, EC said in a statement.

“The schedule of SIR Phase-III has been fixed keeping in view the common field machinery with the ongoing house listing of Census,” EC said. “With this, the SIR of Electoral Rolls will cover the entire country in Phase-III except Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. After considering the completion of Phase-II of the Census in these three State/UTs and due consideration of the weather in the upper reaches/ snow bound areas, SIR schedule for these three State/UTs will be announced later.”

“In the first two phases of the SIR in 13 States/UTs covering nearly 59 crore electors as on the date of order of SIR in the respective States/UTs, over 6.3 lakh BLOs and 9.2 lakh BLAs appointed by political parties were involved in various stages of the SIR process,” the statement read.

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Election Commission added that the SIR is a collaborative process that involves voters, political parties and election authorities. The ECI has urged all political parties to appoint Booth Level Agents (BLAs) for every polling station to ensure transparency and active participation throughout the SIR exercise.

Check full state/UT-wise schedule: