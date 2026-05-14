/EC announces Phase-III of SIR: Schedule released for 16 states, 3 UTs – Check full list

The Election Commission of India on Thursday (May 14) announced the dates for Phase-III of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) that will be conducted in 16 States and 3 Union Territories (UTs). It added that with this, the poll body will cover the entire country in Phase-III, except Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. During SIR Phase-III, over 3.94 lakh Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will go house-to-house to 36.73 crore electors, assisted by 3.42 lakh Booth Level Agents (BLAs) appointed by political parties during the Enumeration Phase, EC said in a statement.
“The schedule of SIR Phase-III has been fixed keeping in view the common field machinery with the ongoing house listing of Census,” EC said. “With this, the SIR of Electoral Rolls will cover the entire country in Phase-III except Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. After considering the completion of Phase-II of the Census in these three State/UTs and due consideration of the weather in the upper reaches/ snow bound areas, SIR schedule for these three State/UTs will be announced later.”
“In the first two phases of the SIR in 13 States/UTs covering nearly 59 crore electors as on the date of order of SIR in the respective States/UTs, over 6.3 lakh BLOs and 9.2 lakh BLAs appointed by political parties were involved in various stages of the SIR process,” the statement read.
Election Commission added that the SIR is a collaborative process that involves voters, political parties and election authorities. The ECI has urged all political parties to appoint Booth Level Agents (BLAs) for every polling station to ensure transparency and active participation throughout the SIR exercise.
Check full state/UT-wise schedule:
|States/UTs
Qualifying date of SIR
|Preparation, Training & Printing
House to House visits by
BLOs
|Rationalization of Polling Stations
|Publication of draft Electoral roll
|Period for filing claims & objections
Notice Phase/ disposal of Claims &
objection
|Publication of Final Electoral Roll
|Odisha, Mizoram, Sikkim, Manipur
01.07.2026
20.05.2026 to
29.05.2026
30.05.2026
to 28.06.2026
By 28.06.2026
05.07.2026
05.07.2026 to
04.08.2026
05.07.2026 to
02.09.2026
06.09.2026
DNH & DD
01.07.2026
25.05.2026 to
03.06.2026
04.06.2026
to 03.07.2026
By 03.07.2026
10.07.2026
10.07.2026 to
09.08.2026
10.07.2026 to
07.09.2026
11.09.2026
Uttarakhand
01.07.2026
29.05.2026 to
07.06.2026
08.06.2026
to 07.07.2026
By 07.07.2026
14.07.2026
14.07.2026 to
13.08.2026
10.07.2026 to
11.09.2026
15.09.2026
|Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh
01.07.2026
05.06.2026 to
14.06.2026
15.06.2026
to 14.07.2026
By 14.07.2026
21.07.2026
21.07.2026 to
20.08.2026
21.07.2026 to
18.09.2026
22.09.2026
|Telangana, Punjab
01.10.2026
15.06.2026 to
24.06.2026
25.06.2026
to 24.07.2026
By 24.07.2026
31.07.2026
31.07.2026 to
30.08.2026
31.07.2026 to
28.09.2026
01.10.2026
|Karnataka, Meghalaya, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Delhi
01.10.2026
20.06.2026 to
29.06.2026
30.06.2026
to 29.07.2026
By 29.07.2026
05.08.2026
05.08.2026 to
04.09.2026
05.08.2026 to
03.10.2026
07.10.2026
|Nagaland
01.10.2026
05.08.2026 to
14.08.2026
16.08.2026
to 14.09.2026
By 14.09.2026
20.09.2026
20.09.2026 to
20.10.2026
20.09.2026 to
18.11.2026
22.11.2026
|Tripura
01.10.2026
05.09.2026 to
14.09.2026
15.09.2026
to 14.10.2026
By 14.10.2026
21.10.2026
21.10.2026 to
20.10.2026
21.10.2026 to
19.12.2026
23.12.2026