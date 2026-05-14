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EC announces Phase-III of SIR: Schedule released for 16 states, 3 UTs – Check full list

Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: May 14, 2026, 18:04 IST | Updated: May 14, 2026, 18:04 IST
EC announces Phase-III of SIR: Schedule released for 16 states, 3 UTs – Check full list

A view of the Election Commission of India office in New Delhi. Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

The Election Commission of India announced Phase-III of SIR across 16 states and 3 UTs, with BLOs and BLAs conducting door-to-door voter verification for 36.73 crore electors.

The Election Commission of India on Thursday (May 14) announced the dates for Phase-III of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) that will be conducted in 16 States and 3 Union Territories (UTs). It added that with this, the poll body will cover the entire country in Phase-III, except Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. During SIR Phase-III, over 3.94 lakh Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will go house-to-house to 36.73 crore electors, assisted by 3.42 lakh Booth Level Agents (BLAs) appointed by political parties during the Enumeration Phase, EC said in a statement.

“The schedule of SIR Phase-III has been fixed keeping in view the common field machinery with the ongoing house listing of Census,” EC said. “With this, the SIR of Electoral Rolls will cover the entire country in Phase-III except Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. After considering the completion of Phase-II of the Census in these three State/UTs and due consideration of the weather in the upper reaches/ snow bound areas, SIR schedule for these three State/UTs will be announced later.”

“In the first two phases of the SIR in 13 States/UTs covering nearly 59 crore electors as on the date of order of SIR in the respective States/UTs, over 6.3 lakh BLOs and 9.2 lakh BLAs appointed by political parties were involved in various stages of the SIR process,” the statement read.

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Election Commission added that the SIR is a collaborative process that involves voters, political parties and election authorities. The ECI has urged all political parties to appoint Booth Level Agents (BLAs) for every polling station to ensure transparency and active participation throughout the SIR exercise.

Check full state/UT-wise schedule:

States/UTs

 

Qualifying date of SIR

Preparation, Training & Printing

House to House visits by

BLOs

Rationalization of Polling StationsPublication of draft Electoral rollPeriod for filing claims & objections

Notice Phase/ disposal of Claims &

objection

Publication of Final Electoral Roll
Odisha, Mizoram, Sikkim, Manipur

 

01.07.2026

20.05.2026 to

29.05.2026

30.05.2026

to 28.06.2026

 

By 28.06.2026

 

05.07.2026

05.07.2026 to

04.08.2026

05.07.2026 to

02.09.2026

 

06.09.2026

 

DNH & DD

 

01.07.2026

25.05.2026 to

03.06.2026

04.06.2026

to 03.07.2026

 

By 03.07.2026

 

10.07.2026

10.07.2026 to

09.08.2026

10.07.2026 to

07.09.2026

 

11.09.2026

 

Uttarakhand

 

01.07.2026

29.05.2026 to

07.06.2026

08.06.2026

to 07.07.2026

 

By 07.07.2026

 

14.07.2026

14.07.2026 to

13.08.2026

10.07.2026 to

11.09.2026

 

15.09.2026

Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh

 

01.07.2026

05.06.2026 to

14.06.2026

15.06.2026

to 14.07.2026

 

By 14.07.2026

 

21.07.2026

21.07.2026 to

20.08.2026

21.07.2026 to

18.09.2026

 

22.09.2026

Telangana, Punjab

 

01.10.2026

15.06.2026 to

24.06.2026

25.06.2026

to 24.07.2026

 

By 24.07.2026

 

31.07.2026

31.07.2026 to

30.08.2026

31.07.2026 to

28.09.2026

 

01.10.2026

Karnataka, Meghalaya, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Delhi

 

01.10.2026

 

20.06.2026 to

29.06.2026

30.06.2026

to 29.07.2026

 

By 29.07.2026

 

05.08.2026

 

05.08.2026 to

04.09.2026

 

05.08.2026 to

03.10.2026

 

07.10.2026

Nagaland

 

01.10.2026

05.08.2026 to

14.08.2026

16.08.2026

to 14.09.2026

 

By 14.09.2026

 

20.09.2026

20.09.2026 to

20.10.2026

20.09.2026 to

18.11.2026

 

22.11.2026

Tripura

 

01.10.2026

05.09.2026 to

14.09.2026

15.09.2026

to 14.10.2026

 

By 14.10.2026

 

21.10.2026

21.10.2026 to

20.10.2026

21.10.2026 to

19.12.2026

 

23.12.2026

About the Author

Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur

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Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur is a Sub-Editor at WION with over 2 years of experience in journalism and digital content. With a keen interest in geopolitics and national affairs, she covers a wide...Read More

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