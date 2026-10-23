/Israeli PM Netanyahu orders full closure of West Bank after Hebron attack, two militants killed

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered a lockdown in the occupied West Bank days before Israeli elections and launched 'offensive counter-terrorism operations' in the West Bank on Friday (October 23). The move comes after Palestinian militants wounded five Israelis in a firing on Friday attack before being killed in a prolonged shootout with soldiers.



Israeli troops prevented a major attack, as the two assailants were reportedly carrying a large quantity of ammunition in their vehicle. Two Palestinian men armed with a handgun and an automatic rifle were found exchanging fire with Israeli forces at the Farsh al-Hawa checkpoint near the Palestinian city of Hebron, according to a report by the AFP.



Amid the firing from both ends, Israeli forces eventually shot and killed the attackers. The Israeli military stated that soldiers had rushed to the Judea Junction area after the early-morning shooting attack and managed to "eliminate two terrorists".

Five wounded, two in critical condition

During the attack, five people were wounded, two of whom were in critical condition, said Magen David Adom, Israel's emergency medical rescue service. The service also confirmed that all five injured were Israelis in their 20s, including one man in "very serious condition" with gunshot wounds.

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Due to the attack, Netanyahu announced the cancellation of all Likud party political meetings. "I salute the courage of our soldiers who acted with determination and prevented what could have been a major attack," Netanyahu said in a statement. "I have instructed the IDF (army) and security forces to impose an immediate cordon on the city of Hebron and to prepare for a full lockdown of all of Judea and Samaria starting today," Netanyahu added.