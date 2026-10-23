/Myanmar arms training case: US national VanDyke granted permission by Delhi court to stay outside India for a month

US national Matthew Aaron VanDyke and six other Ukraine nationals, who were accused of illegally entering Myanmar via Mizoram to train ethnic armed groups in drone warfare were granted permission by a Delhi court on Friday to stay in their native lands till February 24 next year.

The extension comes after the NIA submitted that they need more time to investigate several aspects of the case.

On September 24 VanDyke and the Ukrainian nationals were granted permission to travel to the USA and Ukraine to meet their families for one month, and then return to India for the court hearing. The six Ukrainian, however, have not returned to India.

The seven were arrested in March under stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), which was later dropped by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in its chargesheet filed in September.

What is the Myanmar training camp case?

The case involves the March 2026 arrest of American national Matthew Aaron Van Dyke and six Ukrainian nationals by National Investigation Agency (NIA) over allegations of illegally entering Myanmar via Mizoram to train ethnic armed groups in drone warfare.

The NIA claimed the group crossed the border without valid travel documents to supply European drones and train Myanmar-based rebel groups.