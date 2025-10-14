/Israeli military identifies two deceased hostages among those returned from Gaza, returns 45 Palestinian bodies

The Israeli military announced on Tuesday (October 14) that it had identified the remains of two captives from Gaza whose bodies were returned to Israel. This came just after a wave of jubilant celebrations on Monday, following the release of the final 20 living hostages under a cease-fire agreement. The two identified victims were Guy Illouz and Bipin Joshi, part of the 28 hostages believed to have died during their captivity. According to the cease-fire terms, Hamas had committed to returning the bodies of the deceased captives by Monday.

However, the agreement acknowledged the challenges in recovering the bodies due to the widespread destruction in Gaza. The region, once highly urbanised, has been left in ruins following years of intense Israeli airstrikes. In case Hamas couldn't fulfill the return of all remains, the deal outlined the formation of a joint task force, which would include the US and other mediators, to assist in locating the bodies and share intelligence. Some Israeli officials and families have voiced criticism over Hamas's failure to return more of the remains.

Defense Minister Israel Katz blamed Hamas for failing to honour its obligations but refrained from suggesting immediate military action, indicating the cease-fire would still hold. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) released a statement on Tuesday confirming that forensic testing had identified the bodies of Illouz, Joshi, and two other hostages. Their families were subsequently notified that the remains had been brought back to Israel for burial.

The IDF also shared intelligence indicating that Illouz was captured alive by Hamas forces after attempting to flee the attack on the Nova music festival near Reim on October 7, 2023. He had been heading toward the Tel Gama area at the time of his abduction.