/Israel’s military strikes Houthi ‘energy infrastructure’ deep inside Yemen

Israel’s military said that it struck an “energy infrastructure” site used by Houthis, deep inside Yemen. The Israel Defense Forces said that the “terror targets” were located in the area of the city of Sana’a. Earlier, explotions were reported at a power plant in the area. The IDF added that the strikes were carried out in response to the attacks on Israel launched by the Iran-backed group throughout the Gaza war.

The strikes were carried out by Israeli Navy missile boats, reported The Times of Israel, citing a defense official. In a statement, the IDF said that it “attacked terror targets deep in Yemen in the area of the city of Sana’a. The IDF struck energy infrastructure used by the Houthi terror regime, at a distance of approximately 2,000 kilometers from Israel and deep within Yemen.” It did not name the site targeted.

Houthis’ Al-Masirah TV reported “an aggression targeting the Haziz power plant” south of Sana’a. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

“The strikes were carried out in response to repeated attacks by the Houthi terror regime against the State of Israel and its citizens, including the launching of ground-to-ground missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles toward Israeli territory,” the IDF said in the statement.