/Israel-Iran war: Iran launches new wave of missiles against Israel, Israel strikes Tehran | VIDEO

Iran has launched a fresh wave of missile attacks against Israel as Tel Aviv said it was striking Tehran while intercepting missiles from Iran. The Iranian strikes also targeted the northern Israeli port city of Haifa, following which fire was seen erupting from an oil refinery in the area.

“A new wave in Operation Honest Promise 3 has begun,” Iran's state media reported.

The Times of Israel reported that one person was killed in the strike, while 13 were hurt after an Iranian missile hit a home in Tamra.

Israel's firefighting service said that residential buildings were hit in Iranian strikes. It added that a fire started in the country's coastal and northern districts after Tehran launched a new barrage of missiles.

“Several incidents have been reported to the Israel Fire and Rescue Services command centres in the Coastal and Northern Districts, with hits on residential buildings and a fire in an open area,” Israel Fire and Rescue Services spokesman Tal Volbovitz said in a statement.

Israel carry out strikes in Tehran

The Israel Defense Forces said that it was carrying out air strikes in Tehran while intercepting missiles launched from Iran.

“While the (Israeli military) is operating to intercept missiles launched from Iran, the (Israeli air force) is currently striking military targets in Tehran,” the military said, adding that sirens sounded in several areas across Israel.

The Iranian oil ministry said that Israeli strikes hit two fuel depots in Tehran. According to the oil ministry, the oil depots at Shahran, northwest of Tehran and another reservoir south of the city were hit.

IDF also posted a video showing Western Tehran's Shahran oil field on fire.

Social media videos reports fire at the Haifa Oil Refinery

Meanwhile, videos on social media surfaced reporting a fire at the Haifa Oil Refinery following a possible impact from a ballistic missile fired by Iran.