Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: WHO's humanitarian team describes Gaza's Al Shifa Hospital as 'death zone'
The Israel-Hamas war has now entered its 44th day. The Palestinian militant group Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, killing around 1,200 people, injuring thousands, and taking over 200 people as hostages back to Gaza, Israeli officials have said. Israel has since retaliated with constant bombardment of the Gaza Strip and killed more than 12,000 Palestinians, mostly children, according to the Hamas-run health ministry. Follow WION for all the latest updates on the Israel-Hamas conflict.
United States President Joe Biden said the Palestinian Authority should ultimately govern the Gaza Strip and the West Bank following the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.
"As we strive for peace, Gaza and the West Bank should be reunited under a single governance structure, ultimately under a revitalized Palestinian Authority, as we all work toward a two-state solution," said Biden, in an opinion piece written for the Washington Post.
He added, "There must be no forcible displacement of Palestinians from Gaza, no reoccupation, no siege or blockade, and no reduction in territory."
He used the op-ed to try to answer the question of what the US wants for Gaza once the war is over. However, the remarks were not well-received by Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu.
"I think that the PA in its current form is not capable of accepting the responsibility for Gaza after we’ve fought and done all this, to pass it to them," he said at a news conference in Tel Aviv.
He also maintained that Israel must be handed an "overall military responsibility" in Gaza "for the foreseeable future."
A deal has not yet been reached between Israel and Hamas, White House spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a post on X following a report by the Washington Post.
"We have not reached a deal yet, but we continue to work hard to get to a deal," said Watson in response to a report by WaPo which said Israel, Hamas and the United States "close" to an agreement to free dozens of women and children held hostage in Gaza, in exchange for a five-day pause in fighting.
More than 550 Russian nationals, including 230 children, have been evacuated from the Gaza since the beginning of the process began a few weeks ago, said Russia's emergencies ministry, on Sunday.
Out of over 550 evacuated 408 people have already been brought to Moscow, including 120 Russians that arrived late Saturday on a special flight from Egypt, said Russian officials on Telegram.
According to Russian media, some 1,000 Russians and nationals from the republics of the former Soviet Union have expressed a wish to Gaza.
A humanitarian assessment team which visited Gaza's Al Shifa hospital saw signs of shelling and gunfire in what was described as a "death zone," said the World Health Organization (WHO).
The WHO-led team described the hospital as a "death zone" and said the situation was "desperate," since there was scarcity of clean water, fuel, medicine and other essentials.
"Signs of shelling and gunfire were evident. The team saw a mass grave at the entrance of the hospital and were told more than 80 people were buried there," said the WHO, in a statement.
The UN agency also said that there are still 25 health workers and 291 patients, including 32 babies at the hospital.
"Patients include 32 babies in extremely critical condition, two people in intensive care without ventilation, and 22 dialysis patients whose access to life-saving treatment has been severely compromised."
A report by the Washington Post citing people familiar with the discussions said Israel, Hamas and the United States "close" to an agreement to free dozens of women and children held hostage in Gaza, in exchange for a five-day pause in fighting.
WaPo also reported that the release of the hostages could begin in several days barring any last-minute obstacles.
Meanwhile, all parties in the war would pause fighting for at least five days while an initial 50 or more captives are released in batches every 24 hours, reported the Post.