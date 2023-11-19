Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: WHO's humanitarian team describes Gaza's Al Shifa Hospital as 'death zone'

United States President Joe Biden said the Palestinian Authority should ultimately govern the Gaza Strip and the West Bank following the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

"As we strive for peace, Gaza and the West Bank should be reunited under a single governance structure, ultimately under a revitalized Palestinian Authority, as we all work toward a two-state solution," said Biden, in an opinion piece written for the Washington Post.

He added, "There must be no forcible displacement of Palestinians from Gaza, no reoccupation, no siege or blockade, and no reduction in territory."

He used the op-ed to try to answer the question of what the US wants for Gaza once the war is over. However, the remarks were not well-received by Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu.

"I think that the PA in its current form is not capable of accepting the responsibility for Gaza after we’ve fought and done all this, to pass it to them," he said at a news conference in Tel Aviv.

He also maintained that Israel must be handed an "overall military responsibility" in Gaza "for the foreseeable future."