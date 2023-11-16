Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: IDF troops continue operation inside Al-Shifa hospital
Story highlights
Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: Israeli troops have entered Al-Shifa hospital, the biggest hospital in Gaza City after what it called would be a 'precise' operation against Hamas. Israel has been alleging that Hamas operates a command centre from Al-Shifa hospital. Though the militant group has consistently denied this, the US cited intelligence inputs to substantiate Israel's claims. Media reports say that there are Israeli tanks in the hospital area. As per an estimate by the United Nations, there are 2300 people inside Al Shifa hospital.
Stay tuned to WION as we bring you LIVE updates about Israel-Hamas war.
"In the hospital, we found weapons, intelligence materials, and military technology and equipment," said military spokesman Daniel Hagari. "We also found an operational headquarters with comms equipment... belonging to Hamas."