LIVE TV
ugc_banner
Live Now

Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: IDF troops continue operation inside Al-Shifa hospital

WION Web Team
New DelhiUpdated: Nov 16, 2023, 12:56 AM IST

Israel Hamas war LIVE updates Photograph:(WION Web Team)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: Focus continues to be on Al-Shifa hospital with Israeli troops inside searching for a Hamas command centre inside the hospital. Israeli troops and Hamas fighters are still clashing elsewhere in the Gaza Strip. There isn't a promising update about release of hostage in Hamas custody. Qatar is trying to mediate between Israel and Hamas to reach a deal over this.

Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: Israeli troops have entered Al-Shifa hospital, the biggest hospital in Gaza City after what it called would be a 'precise' operation against Hamas. Israel has been alleging that Hamas operates a command centre from Al-Shifa hospital. Though the militant group has consistently denied this, the US cited intelligence inputs to substantiate Israel's claims. Media reports say that there are Israeli tanks in the hospital area. As per an estimate by the United Nations, there are 2300 people inside Al Shifa hospital.

Stay tuned to WION as we bring you LIVE updates about Israel-Hamas war.

16 Nov 2023, 0:55 (IST)
Israel army says it found weapons, 'military equipment' inside hospital

"In the hospital, we found weapons, intelligence materials, and military technology and equipment," said military spokesman Daniel Hagari. "We also found an operational headquarters with comms equipment... belonging to Hamas."

Topics