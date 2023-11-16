Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: IDF troops continue operation inside Al-Shifa hospital

Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: Israeli troops have entered Al-Shifa hospital, the biggest hospital in Gaza City after what it called would be a 'precise' operation against Hamas. Israel has been alleging that Hamas operates a command centre from Al-Shifa hospital. Though the militant group has consistently denied this, the US cited intelligence inputs to substantiate Israel's claims. Media reports say that there are Israeli tanks in the hospital area. As per an estimate by the United Nations, there are 2300 people inside Al Shifa hospital.