Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Israeli tanks, missiles strike Gaza in offensive against Hamas
Story highlights
Israeli forces pounded central Gaza by land, sea and air on Wednesday (Dec 28) and Palestinian authorities reported dozens more deaths, with the U.N. health agency saying thousands of people were trying to flee the fighting.
Reflecting Israeli resolve to wipe out Hamas despite international calls for a ceasefire amid a humanitarian crisis, Israel's military chief Herzi Halevi said on Tuesday the war would last many months. There were "no shortcuts in dismantling a terrorist organisation", he said.
Iran executed four "saboteurs" linked to Israel's Mossad intelligence service, the Mizan news agency affiliated to the judiciary said on Friday.
"Four members of a sabotage team associated with the Zionist regime, who had committed extensive actions against the country's security under the guidance of Mossad officers, were executed this morning following legal procedures," it said.
Israeli soldiers failed to heed the cries for "help" of three hostages when they entered a building in Gaza just days before they were killed by the troops by mistake, revealed a military investigation which was published on Thursday (Dec 28).
Palestinians forced to leave their homes due to Israeli relentless bombardment since October 7 are struggling to get food and other daily needs.
Some of them were displaced twice and three times, from Gaza City to central the strip until they arrived to Deir al-Balah, like Um Hamdi who described the October 7 a day of "Global Exodus".
She added, "We suffered a lot, we had whole night without shelter, under rain and it was cold, we were with our kids and elderly woman, we didn't have blankets or mattresses. I was suffering to get what we need, until now we live in suffer."
Lebanon's Hezbollah accused Israel on Thursday of hacking into CCTV cameras installed outside homes and shops in southern Lebanon and urged residents there to take the device offline.
The powerful Iran-backed armed group accused Israel of using the footage to target its fighters and urged Lebanese citizens to "disconnect the private cameras... from the Internet".
Israeli forces attacked areas of the central and southern Gaza Strip where residents have been expecting a renewed ground offensive in areas crammed with tens of thousands of Palestinians already displaced by the Israeli-Hamas war.
Clouds of smoke and flares covered the skyline over the Gaza Strip on Friday morning, as Israeli strikes across the besieged enclave kill dozens of Palestinians.
The Israeli-Hamas war has already driven around 85% of Gaza's 2.3 million people from their homes, leveling the northern part of the territory and heightening fears about a similar fate for the south as Israel's air and ground offensive widens.
More than 20,000 Palestinians, two-thirds of them women and children, have been killed since the start of the war, according to the Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza, which doesn’t differentiate between civilians and combatants among the dead.
Hamas has put up steep resistance despite Israel's vow to dismantle the militant group.
About 1,200 people were killed after Hamas raided southern Israel on Oct. 7, with around 240 people taken hostage.