Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Israeli tanks, missiles strike Gaza in offensive against Hamas

Palestinians forced to leave their homes due to Israeli relentless bombardment since October 7 are struggling to get food and other daily needs.

Some of them were displaced twice and three times, from Gaza City to central the strip until they arrived to Deir al-Balah, like Um Hamdi who described the October 7 a day of "Global Exodus".

She added, "We suffered a lot, we had whole night without shelter, under rain and it was cold, we were with our kids and elderly woman, we didn't have blankets or mattresses. I was suffering to get what we need, until now we live in suffer."