Israel-Hamas war LIVE | Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza is 'not functioning', says WHO

United States President Joe Biden discussed efforts to secure the release of at least 240 hostages taken by Hamas following its October 7 attack on Israel during his latest phone call with Qatar’s Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

The US president "condemned unequivocally the holding of hostages by Hamas, including many young children, one of whom is a 3-year old American citizen toddler, whose parents were killed by Hamas on October 7," said the White House.

Biden also expressed his appreciation to Qatar for its mediation efforts to release of four hostages last month, two of whom were US citizens, said the White House.

The two leaders also discussed the need to protect civilians in Gaza and ensure the continuous flow of humanitarian aid into the enclave.