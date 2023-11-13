Israel-Hamas war LIVE | Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza is 'not functioning', says WHO
Story highlights
The Israel-Hamas war has now entered its 38th day. The Palestinian militant group Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, killed around 1,200 people, injuring thousands, and taking over 200 people as hostages back to Gaza, Israeli officials have said. Israel has since retaliated with constant bombardment of the Gaza Strip and killed more than 11,100 Palestinians, mostly children, according to the Hamas-run health ministry. Follow WION for all the latest updates on the Israel-Hamas conflict.
United States President Joe Biden discussed efforts to secure the release of at least 240 hostages taken by Hamas following its October 7 attack on Israel during his latest phone call with Qatar’s Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.
The US president "condemned unequivocally the holding of hostages by Hamas, including many young children, one of whom is a 3-year old American citizen toddler, whose parents were killed by Hamas on October 7," said the White House.
Biden also expressed his appreciation to Qatar for its mediation efforts to release of four hostages last month, two of whom were US citizens, said the White House.
The two leaders also discussed the need to protect civilians in Gaza and ensure the continuous flow of humanitarian aid into the enclave.
An Egyptian border official told CNN that at least 826 foreign nationals left the Gaza on Sunday through the Rafah crossing, which is said to be the highest number to leave the Palestinian enclave in a single day amid the war.
World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in an update said that the UN agency was able to get in touch with the health professionals at the Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza and described the situation as "dire and perilous."
"It's been 3 days without electricity, without water and with very poor internet which has severely impacted our ability to provide essential care. The constant gunfire and bombings in the area have exacerbated the already critical circumstances," said the WHO chief, in a post on X.
"Tragically, the number of patient fatalities has increased significantly, he added.
"Regrettably, the hospital is not functioning as a hospital anymore. The world cannot stand silent while hospitals, which should be safe havens, are transformed into scenes of death, devastation, and despair."
The WHO chief also went on to reiterate his calls for a ceasefire in Gaza.