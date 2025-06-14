/Israel gives proof of 'aerial superiority', releases video of its precision strike across Iran | Watch

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) released an illustration of its strikes across Iran so far. The video shows a concentration of targets in western Iran and Tehran. The IDF said that it has now established “aerial superiority.” The video shows the précised locations where Israel struck Iran. The IDF had earlier said that Iran's top military officials and nine nuclear scientists were killed in its strike. Israel gives proof of 'aerial superiority', releases video of its strike in Iran

According to Brigadier General Effie Defrin, "aerial superiority" mentioned by IDF means Israeli jets can now operate freely in Iranian airspace, a development with serious strategic consequences. “We have created aerial freedom of action from west Iran all the way to Tehran,” he told reporters. “Tehran is no longer immune.”

Iran-Israel recent conflict

Tensions rose in West Asia after Israel launched pre-emptive attack on Iran hitting its nuclear and military facilities. Iran, in retaliation, launched ballistic missile on Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and other areas. Israeli strike on Iran killed 78 people including the country's top military leaders including Revolutionary Guards chief Major General Hossein Salami, Iran's armed forces chief of staff, Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Supreme leader's adviser Ali Shamkhani and Iran’s Revolutionary Guards’ air force commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh. Israeli strikes also destroyed Iran’s above-ground pilot enrichment facility at the Natanz nuclear site and killed its nuclear scientists. Meanwhile, Iran's missiles have claimed three Israeli lives.

Iran's Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said that lives will be “bitter for Israelis.” In a televised address, he warned that Israel would be left ‘helpless’ as the “crime” by the “Zionist regime” would not go unscathed. Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu said that Iranian people must stand up against “the evil and oppressive regime.” Declaring that “more is on the way”, Netanyahu added that Israelis are with the people of Iran.

Meanwhile, hectic parleys went on in the diplomatic circle with US President Donald Trump, and Israeli PM Netanyahu speaking to world leaders. Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also spoke to several leaders around the world about the escalating situation. The United Nations Security Council convened an emergency meeting on the situation and urged both sides to de-escalate. Iran accused Israel for declaring war, while Israel claimed it was a strike to “dismantle Iran’s nuclear programme.” America issued warning to Tehran stating that it would face ”dire consequences" if its troops in West Asia is attacked. Rafael Grossi, head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog, revealed that enrichment facility at Natanz suffered damages and warned against attacking nuclear facilities as “it could harm both people and the environment.”