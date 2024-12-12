Jerusalem

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan held a press conference in Tel Aviv on Thursday, reaffirming U.S. support for Israel amid the ongoing conflict. Sullivan emphasised that Hamas initiated the Gaza war and that the US stands firmly behind Israel’s right to defend itself.

In the press conference, US NSA Sullivan addressed key issues surrounding the ongoing Middle East conflict, US-Israel relations, and regional security.

Sullivan reaffirmed that Israel did not seek nor start this war, with Hamas initiating the violence. "Israel has remained vigilant against Iran and its proxies, and Iran made a fateful choice to open a multi-front war with Israel," he stated.

He highlighted the shift in the balance of power in the Middle East region, with Israeli forces successfully neutralising Hamas and Hezbollah leaders, besides the ouster of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. "These leaders are gone, and we will make sure they do not pose a threat again," Sullivan said.

Sullivan also announced that a lasting ceasefire is expected in Lebanon, and said Israel is now focused on closing the hostage deal to bring an end to the war.

The US National Security Adviser confirmed that he would travel to Doha and Cairo next to continue diplomatic talks aimed at securing peace in the region.

