Is this Kim Jong-un’s reclusive daughter? Experts reveal key clues

A teen girl who appeared on state national TV during a recent event in North Korea has caught everyone’s attention, leading many to believe that she may be Kim Jong-un’s reclusive and only daughter rumoured to be named Ju-ae.

UK’s Daily Mail newspaper reported that she was seen among a group of other children attending the anniversary of the founding of North Korea earlier this month.

She was performing a song at the event, which saw the attendance of King Jong-un and his wife Ri Sol-ju.

During her performance, something stood out, experts noted.

A self-proclaimed North Korean analyst of InDPRK.com blog, which identifies itself as a North Korean travel agency, pointed to the actions of Ri Sol-ju concerning this girl.

She was seen patting the kid's back and talking to her personally, while Ju-ae "appeared calmer". At that time, the other children were seen huddling around the North Korean dictator and jumping excitedly.

Notably, it is said that the girl also stood out because of her attire, as she was the only one with her hair down and donning white socks.

Moreover, the camera seemed to focus more on her, lingering for several seconds when the song began and returning to her frequently.

According to local reports, Ju-ae is believed to have been born in 2013.

Little is known about Kim Jong-un's children. The fact that he has a daughter was first revealed by Kim's friend and basketball star Dennis Rodman after his visit to the hermit kingdom in 2013.

That would make the girl around nine or ten years old —which matches up with the child in the new video, Pyongyang experts noted.

In 2017, South Korea's National Intelligence Service said that Kim has three children with Ri. The first one is a son born in 2010, and the youngest is a child born in early 2017, whose gender is yet to be confirmed. Ju-ae is said to be the middle child.

(With inputs from agencies)

