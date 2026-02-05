Google Preferred
Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Feb 05, 2026, 17:39 IST | Updated: Feb 05, 2026, 17:44 IST
Image for representation Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) seized two oil tankers with their foreign crews in Gulf waters for allegedly smuggling fuel, reported by Iranian media.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) seized two oil tankers with their foreign crews in Gulf waters for allegedly smuggling fuel, reported by Iranian media. "More than one million liters of smuggled fuel were found on board of the two vessels," Tasnim reported, and a total of "15 foreign crew members were referred to the judiciary."

The Guards captured the vessels near Iran's Farsi island in the Gulf, the agency said. It added that the tankers were engaged in smuggling operations for several months and were identified and intercepted following surveillance, interception and intelligence operations."

This is breaking news. More info to come…

Share on twitter

