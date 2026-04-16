/Iran proposes safe passage via Oman side of Strait of Hormuz

Iran is considering allowing vehicles to pass through the Oman-controlled side of the Strait of Hormuz. The proposal was reportedly offered to the US during a negotiation in Pakistan. The war has resulted in the largest ever disruption in the Strait of Hormuz, through which 20 per cent of the global oil passes through.

"We welcome any moves to permit safe transit of ships through the established traffic separation scheme," said a spokesperson of the International Maritime Organisation, the shipping agency of the United Nations.

While analysts believe that this is more like a diplomatic gesture than a permanent solution. But Iran has proposed allowing unimpeded passage for ships on the Omani side of the waterway without the risk of IRGC attack. An estimated 230 oil tankers and roughly 20,000 seafarers are stuck in the Strait of Hormuz. The proposal also hints at the first non-combative idea proposed by analysts in the Strait of Hormuz. However, the proposal is conditional on reaching a final agreement with Iran's demands, without the resumption of the conflict.

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The source cited by Reuters did not clarify whether Iran would agree to clear any mines it may have placed on the Omani side of the strait or if all ships, even those linked to Israel, would be let through. However, the proposal makes one thing certain: Iran would continue to assert control and sovereignty in its territorial waters over the Iranian side of the narrow strait. The report also cited a similar Western security source that a discussion to allow ships to pass through the Omani side of the water has been circulating for some time.

Both Oman and IMO have already rejected the idea of "safe passage" fees in the Strait. A two-way traffic separation scheme has been adopted in the 34km narrow trait between Iran and Oman, with an agreement with the countries in the region.