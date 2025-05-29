Iran on Thursday (May 29) responded to India's query about missing nationals, stating that they are coordinating with relevant judicial authorities and updating the Indian Embassy accordingly. This comes after India on May 28, confirmed that three Indians — identified as Yogesh Panchal, Mohammad Sadeeque, and Sumeet Sud — had travelled to Iran for business purposes between December 2024 and early January 2025 and are now missing.



"The case concerning the disappearance of three Indian nationals is being followed up by the Consular Affairs Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran in coordination with the relevant judicial authorities. The Embassy of the Republic of India in Tehran is also being kept informed of the proceedings within the judicial system of the Islamic Republic of Iran through coordination with the Consular Affairs Department," the Iranian Embassy in New Delhi said in a post on X.



Additionally, India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in its press briefing on Thursday said that the Iranian side is cooperating and the Indian Embassy is extending all possible help. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar alsoraised the issue with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Ravanchi during a recent diplomatic engagement in New Delhi.

“We are in touch with the Iranian authorities for locating them, their safety and security, and their eventual return home. We are receiving good cooperation from the Iranian side and we are also in touch with the families of the missing people. We are extending all possible help...”

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran has warned Indian citizens against “unauthorized individuals or illegal Indian agencies”.

“Given the nature of this incident, Indian citizens are strongly advised not to be deceived by the promises of unauthorized individuals or illegal Indian agencies offering travel to other countries.”, read a post on X by Iran's embassy in India.

What happened?

The families of the three missing men have expressed grave concern and fear of their possible detention by Iranian security forces. The three men are residents of Sangrur, Nawanshahr and Hoshiarpur districts of Punjab. As per reports, they are missing since May last year. They took a flight from Delhi and were supposed to reach Australia on a work permit. However, the agents took them to Iran under the pretext of a temporary stay there. The family of the missing men allege that they have been kidnapped.