/Iran’s exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi thanks Donald Trump for support as protests escalate

Amid growing protests in Iran over economic struggles, exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi expressed gratitude towards US President Donald Trump for his strong stance against violence directed at demonstrators. Trump had issued a stark warning to the Iranian government, saying that if the authorities continue to target peaceful protesters with deadly force, the US would step in to offer support.

The protests in Iran, now entering their sixth day, have been fueled by economic hardship, soaring prices, and the plummeting value of the national currency. At least seven people have lost their lives amid the unrest, according to reports. Trump, in his remarks, warned the Iranian regime against escalating violence, stressing that the United States was "locked and loaded" and prepared to assist the protesters. He also promised to strengthen ties with Iran if the current government, led by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, falls. "The brave people of Iran who are risking their lives to bring down this regime want a future where the US and Iran can coexist peacefully," Trump said.

In a post on X, he said, “President Trump, thank you for your strong leadership and support of my compatriots. This warning you have issued to the criminal leaders of the Islamic Republic gives my people greater strength and hope—hope that, at last, a President of the United States is standing firmly by their side. As they risk their lives to end this regime’s 46-year reign of chaos and terror, they send me with a responsibility and a message: to seek the relationship Iran once had with America that brought peace and prosperity to the Middle East. I have the plan for a stable transition for Iran and the support of my people to get it done. With your leadership of the free world, we can leave a legacy of lasting peace.”