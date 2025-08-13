/Close call as Buddha Air plane skids off runway in Bhadrapur, all 55 passengers onboard safe

Google Preferred
Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Jan 03, 2026, 24:28 IST | Updated: Jan 03, 2026, 24:28 IST
Buddha Air plane skids off runway in Bhadrapur, all 55 passengers onboard safe Photograph: (X)

A Buddha Air turboprop aircraft veered off the runway during landing at Bhadrapur, Nepal. All 55 people on board are safe. The plane suffered minor damage

A turboprop passenger aircraft operated by Buddha Air ran off the runway while landing at Bhadrapur Airport in eastern Nepal on Thursday night, though all passengers and crew escaped without injury, the airline and local officials confirmed. The aircraft was carrying 51 passengers along with four crew members on a scheduled flight from Kathmandu. According to the airline, the plane touched down at approximately 9:08 p.m. but was unable to stop within the runway limits, eventually rolling into a grassy area beyond the airstrip. The aircraft came to rest near a small rivulet after overshooting the runway by an estimated 200 metres.

The flight, identified as 9N-AMF on aviation tracking platforms, was operated using an ATR 72-500 turboprop aircraft. The plane was being flown by pilot Sailesh Limbu at the time of the incident. Authorities said the aircraft sustained only minor damage despite leaving the paved surface.

Jhapa’s Chief District Officer, Shivaram Gelal, confirmed that no injuries were reported among those onboard. Emergency protocols were activated following the incident, and technical and relief teams have been dispatched from Kathmandu to inspect the aircraft and assess the runway conditions. The aircraft was scheduled to remain overnight at Bhadrapur Airport and operate the first return flight to Kathmandu the following morning. Operations at the airport were briefly affected as safety checks were carried out.

Past incidents in Nepal

Nepal’s aviation sector has faced recurring scrutiny in recent years due to a series of serious accidents. In July 2024, a Bombardier CRJ200LR operated by Saurya Airlines crashed shortly after takeoff from Kathmandu, killing 18 of the 19 people onboard. Earlier, in January 2023, an ATR 72 aircraft operated by Yeti Airlines crashed while attempting to land at Pokhara, resulting in the deaths of all 72 passengers and four crew members after an in-flight error led to a loss of thrust.

