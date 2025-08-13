/Close call as Buddha Air plane skids off runway in Bhadrapur, all 55 passengers onboard safe

A turboprop passenger aircraft operated by Buddha Air ran off the runway while landing at Bhadrapur Airport in eastern Nepal on Thursday night, though all passengers and crew escaped without injury, the airline and local officials confirmed. The aircraft was carrying 51 passengers along with four crew members on a scheduled flight from Kathmandu. According to the airline, the plane touched down at approximately 9:08 p.m. but was unable to stop within the runway limits, eventually rolling into a grassy area beyond the airstrip. The aircraft came to rest near a small rivulet after overshooting the runway by an estimated 200 metres.

The flight, identified as 9N-AMF on aviation tracking platforms, was operated using an ATR 72-500 turboprop aircraft. The plane was being flown by pilot Sailesh Limbu at the time of the incident. Authorities said the aircraft sustained only minor damage despite leaving the paved surface.

Jhapa’s Chief District Officer, Shivaram Gelal, confirmed that no injuries were reported among those onboard. Emergency protocols were activated following the incident, and technical and relief teams have been dispatched from Kathmandu to inspect the aircraft and assess the runway conditions. The aircraft was scheduled to remain overnight at Bhadrapur Airport and operate the first return flight to Kathmandu the following morning. Operations at the airport were briefly affected as safety checks were carried out.

