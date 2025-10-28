/Iran names veteran diplomat Mohammad Fathali as ambassador to India amid push for deeper ties

Iran has appointed Dr. Mohammad Fathali, a career diplomat with decades of experience as its new ambassador to India, signaling Tehran's intent to bolster bilateral relations at a time of shifting regional dynamics. Fathali, who takes over very soon, succeeds Dr Iraj Elahi, a predecessor whose contributions to India-Iran ties were recently praised during a meeting with India's External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar. Fathali holds a master's degree in Islamic thought and political science from Imam Sadegh Universityand a Ph.D. in strategic management from Supreme National Defense University. His career spans key postings that reflect Iran's focus on Central Asia, South Asia and the Middle East.

Ambassador Fathali began his diplomatic career at the Iran Foreign Ministry in 1990. From 1991 to 1996, he served as supervisor of the Research Office at the Deputy Office for Communications. He was then posted as Iran’s consul general in Peshawar during a period of regional turmoil, including the U.S. invasion of Afghanistan. He returned to the Foreign Ministry as secretary of the Caspian Sea Secretariat from 2001 to 2003. He later served as Iran’s ambassador to Uzbekistan from 2003 to 2008. From 2008 to 2009, he was an advisor to Iran’s foreign minister, and from 2009 to 2014, he acted as special assistant to the foreign minister on strategic affairs. From 2014 to 2018, he was Iran’s ambassador to Lebanon.

The appointment, credentialed by President Masoud Pezeshkian, coincides with Iran's focus on prioritizing economic cooperation and Iranian exports. Iran and India, despite U.S. sanctions complicating trade, maintain strategic links through the Chabahar port project, which facilitates Afghan connectivity. Bilateral trade includes India exporting to Iran, rice, tea, sugar, pharmaceuticals, man madestaple fibres, electrical machinery while major Indian imports from Iran consist of dry fruits, inorganic/organic chemicals, glassware, etc.

