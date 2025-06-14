Iran launches 'Operation True Promise 3' in retaliation to Israeli strikes, vows further action

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced the launch of“Operation True Promise 3,” targeting Israeli military and airbase infrastructure across all of Iran. In a statement released by the IRGC following the strike, it states that the retaliation was carried out with precision and “reliance on divine power,” under the direction of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, and with the support of the Iranian people.

"In response to the aggression and criminal assault carried out this morning by the savage, terrorist, and child-killing Zionist regime on areas within the Islamic Republic of Iran—resulting in the martyrdom of several senior military commanders, prominent scientists, and innocent civilians, especially defenseless children—the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, as the defensive and offensive arm of the Iranian nation, has launched a forceful and precise retaliation" read the post on X.

The declaration added that the operation commenced on the evening of Eid al-Ghadir, an important date in the Shia Islamic calendar, and started with the religious call "O Ali ibn Abi Talib (AS)," pointing to the ideological and symbolic character of the response. The IRGC reported that dozens of Israeli military targets and air bases were struck throughout the occupied territories.

Earlier today, Israeli warplanes purportedly hit Iran's nuclear research centres, missile development sites, and military command centres in cities such as Isfahan, Natanz, and Tehran. Although Israel has not publicly made a statement regarding the scope of the attacks, Iranian officials have blamed Israel for conducting a coordinated campaign of targeted killings against its strategic interests.