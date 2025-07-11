In an alarming and provocative remark, Mohammad-Javad Larijani, a former top adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has hinted at a potential Iranian strike on former US President Donald Trump, alluding to a possible drone attack while he relaxes at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. "Trump has done something… so that he can no longer sunbathe in Mar-a-Lago…because while he's lying down, a micro-drone might target and strike him right in the navel.” The comments aired on July 9 and were first reported by Iran International, a London-based Persian-language news outlet.

When questioned about the threat during a Fox News interview, US President Trump responded with characteristic dismissiveness. "It's been a long time. I don't know, maybe I was around seven or so. I'm not too big into it," he joked when asked about his last sunbathing session. On the veiled warning, Trump added, “I guess it's a threat. I'm sure it's not a threat, actually, but perhaps it is.” The United States Secret Service (USSS) issued a statement saying it does not discuss specific protective intelligence matters. “We operate in a heightened and very dynamic threat environment and the safety and security of the President and all of our protectees remains our highest priority,” the USSS spokesperson added. The remarks come just weeks after the United States bombed three Iranian nuclear sites - Fordow, Nantz, Esfahan - as part of the Iran–Israel war, under the code name Operation Midnight Hammer. Washington’s involvement in the conflict has reignited hostility in Tehran, with senior Iranian figures vowing retribution.

Though Larijani laughed while making the remark during a discussion on Iran’s advanced military capabilities, it has renewed doubts about Tehran's intention despite truce with Israel and Washington after the 12-day war. The Iran International also linked Larijani’s comments to a rising online campaign named "Blood Pact," which is reportedly fundraising for revenge against individuals perceived as insulting or threatening Iran’s Supreme Leader.