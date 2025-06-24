/Iran-Israel ceasefire now in effect, announces Trump, but confusion over details continue | Is it really end to hostilities in West Asia?

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (June 24) has confirmed that the ceasefire between Israel and Iran is now in effect. This came hours after he said that Iran and Israel urged him for peace and there will be prosperity in the West Asian region in the future. In a post on Truth Social, Trump informed that the ceasefire is in effect and no one should violate it. While Iranian and Israeli media have confirmed that there is a ceasefire in place, confusion about the specific details continues. In what is being termed as a u-turn, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that ‘there is no agreement on any ceasefire or cessation of military operations’, but minutes later thanked ‘brave Armed Forces’ who fought aggression until the very last minute.

Earlier today, Trump announced the ceasefire and called the world and the people of the Middle East the “real winners.” Trump spoke about “RIGHTEOUSNESS & TRUTH” and added that the future for Israel & Iran is unlimited and filled with great promise. After his announcement, Trump went on a spree congratulating himself for ending the war. Taking to Truth Social, Trump first congratulated the world, declaring that “it is time for peace.” Stating that the Iran-Israel war “could have gone on for years, and destroyed the entire Middle East,” he added that this ceasefire is an example of “Peace though strength.” The announcement came on a day when Iran struck an American base in Qatar in retaliation for US strikes on its nuclear sites using B-2 bombers.

In a major escalation of tensions in West Asia, the US bombed three nuclear sites - Fordow, Natanz and Esfahan - in Iran and warned the Islamic Republic of more "precision strikes" if it did not end its conflict with Israel. The US strike came on the ninth day of Operation Rising Lion, under which Israel hit several nuclear facilities inside Iran, killing top military officials and nuclear scientists. The Israel Defence Forces said that US strikes “were in coordination with the IDF” and it was a “crucial step stopping the Iranian regime's aggression.”