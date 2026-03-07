/Iran claims payback of Minab school bombing at UAE's Al Dhafra air base

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Force has announced that its drone unit has carried out strikes on the UAE's Al Dhafra Air Base. According to statements released by the IRGC's public relations office, “21 personnel killed and many others wounded from the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet in the region.” The announcement claimed that the US Air Warfare Command Centre, satellite communications facilities, early-warning radar systems, and fire-control radars. According to the West Asian News Agency, more than 220 were killed or wounded in the strike.

Iran’s military spokesman, Ebrahim Zolfaghari, said that the attack targeted the most important base, the “command and control hub” of US forces, which was used to attack the Minab school, Hormozgan province, southern Iran. The attack resulted in the death of approximately 160 children, and at least 14 to 26 staff members died.

However UAE Ministry of Defence contradicted those claims, in a post on social media it said that most of the 16 missiles and 121 drones involved in the incident were intercepted. It claimed that 15 missiles were intercepted, and one fell into the Persian Gulf, and among the 121 drones, 119 were intercepted.

In a message issued today, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said, “We have no intention of aggression against neighbouring countries. As I have said many times, they are our brothers, and in this region we must work hand in hand for peace and stability.” US President Donald Trump interpreted it as Iran’s “apology” or “surrender”. He claimed that Iran had been “severely hit” following the military attacks by the United States and Israel. According to Trump, the statement was in response to the “relentless attacks by the United States and Israel.”

(Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, the US, Gulf nations and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.)