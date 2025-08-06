/Executed for espionage: Iran hangs ‘Mossad Agent’ behind leak on assassinated nuclear scientist

Iran today executed Rouzbeh Vadi, a man convicted of spying for the Israeli Intelligence agency Mossad. According to the report by Judiciary news outlet Mizan, the execution was carried out at dawn, following allegations that Vadi passed sensitive information to Israel, which ultimately led to the targeted assassination of Iranian top officials and nuclear scientist during an Israeli air strike in June.

According to Iran's judiciary, Vadi was employed by one of Iran's “important and sensitive organisations,” and he was recruited by Mossad online before meeting them in Vienna, Austria. Authorities claim he handed them over information that aided Israel's 12-day airstrike. Iran has already executed seven people for espionage during the conflict with Israel, sparking fear within activists and rights groups. Iran's opaque judicial process has long been condemned by the rights group. “We see a consistent lack of fair trials, forced confessions, and executions carried out behind closed doors,” said a spokesperson from Amnesty International.