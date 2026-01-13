/Iran slams Germany: 'Worst-placed' to talk about 'human rights'

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has hit back at German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in response to his claim that Iran’s clerical leadership is collapsing. He said that Germany was "perhaps the worst-placed" government to talk about human rights. It has lost its moral authority by its role in "Israel's genocidal war" on Gaza.

"When Iran defeats terrorists who kill civilians and police officers, the German chancellor rushes to declare that ‘violence is an expression of weakness'," said Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. "What, then, does Mr Merz have to say about his wholehearted support for the mass murder of 70,000 Palestinians in Gaza?"

This comes in response to the German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's comments, “If a regime can only stay in power through violence, then it is effectively finished. I assume that we are now witnessing the final days and weeks of this regime."

He further added, "I hope there is a way to end this conflict peacefully. The mullah regime has to recognise that as well.”

The nationwide protests that have gripped Iran since December 2025 have divided opinion globally. Among them, a section sees it as an issue of national security and foreign interference to stir up unrest. While other leaders accuse Tehran’s leaders of responding violently. Demonstration continued for more than two weeks, but it remains unclear how long a leaderless protest will sustain or how much mobility it will have.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said discussions “are still ongoing”, but he added that “Washington’s proposed ideas and threats against our country are incompatible.” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that Iran's public rhetoric diverges from its public messaging, and US President Donald Trump is interested in exploring those messages. “However, with that said, the president has shown he’s unafraid to use military options if and when he deems necessary, and nobody knows that better than Iran.”