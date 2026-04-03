/Iran executes 18-year-old musician for waging 'war against God', four more moved to solitary confinement

Iran has executed a teenage musician who was arrested in January for the anti-regime protests. Amirhossein Hatami was accused of committing arson against the Basij paramilitary's base in Tehran. The 18-year-old, a talented guitarist, was hanged in the notorious Ghezel Hesar prison outside Tehran on Wednesday. Hatami was subjected to severe torture in the weeks leading up to the execution, and his interrogation was telecast on national television. He was kept in solitary confinement for weeks, and his long hair was shaved off. The young talent was charged with "Moharebeh", or war against God, on February 6. The judiciary announced that he was hanged on early morning Wednesday. His execution comes as Iran fights a war with the United States and Israel. The Iranian judiciary's Mizan Online website said he had acted in collusion with the US and Israel "against national security" when he broke into "a military centre" and destroyed it "to seize the weapons" during the protests.

Reports suggest that Iran could soon execute four more young men who have been moved to pre-execution solitary confinement in the same prison. They are - Mohammad Amin Biglari, 19, Ali Fahim, 23, Abolfazl Salehi Siavashani, 51, Shahin Vahedparast Kolor, 30. Amnesty International raised concerns over the "unfair trial" and execution, and said it was "outraged by the arbitrary execution of the teenage protester". Amirhossein's execution follows the hanging of Saleh Mohammadi, a 19-year-old rising wrestling talent, on March 19, 2026. The young boy had participated in international competitions and had won a bronze medal at the 2024 Saytiev Cup in Russia. Iran also hanged four political prisoners earlier this week on charges of rebellion.

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