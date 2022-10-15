Iran: Billboard featuring women in hijab changed after objections over 'misuse' of photos

In an embarrassing episode for Iranian authorities, women portrayed on a giant billboard in a central square in Tehran asked it to be taken down objecting to them being depicted as supporters of the government and the compulsory-wearing of the hijab. The poster was a montage of about 50 Iranian women wearing the hijab under the slogan “Women of my Land”.

At least three of these women said they did not approve of their picture being misused, while the relatives of a few others objected. The billboards was then taken down within 24 hours.

Also Read | Footage of anti-riot forces in Iran sexually assaulting female protester provokes fury on social media

Multiaward-winning actor Fatemeh Motamed-Arya was the first to speak up in a video. “I am not considered a woman in a land where young children, little girls and freedom-loving youths are killed in its fields," she said in the video without wearing a hijab.

“I am Mahsa’s mother, I am Sarina’s mother. I am the mother of all the children who were killed in this land. I am the mother of all the land of Iran, not a woman in the land of murderers,” she added.

Mahsa Amini is the 22-year-old Kurdish woman who died in police custody after being held by the morality police was not wearing the hijab properly. Her death sparked protests across Iran. Sarina Esmaeilzadeh was a 16-year-old who was killed by security forces at a protest, Amnesty International had said.

Film director Marzieh Boroumand was the next to come out, registering her anger in an Instagram post. “Gentlemen, remove my photo from the wall under which you oppressed children and young people. I will never allow any group inside or outside the country to use my cultural identity for their own benefit," she wrote.

Mountaineer Parvaneh Kazemi also denounced the use of her image on the billboard. “So angry to see my picture in this poster. It’s a shame that the name and image of us women are used only for abuse," said Kazemi, who has summited the Everest.

The son of the late actor Homa Rousta also objected to the use of his mother’s image.

“My mother, Homa Rousta was with people throughout her personal and artistic life and lived with dignity and pride. For years, you even censored her name because of the name and position of her father, Reza Rousta. Now, after her death, you took possession of her image and installed it in a square where, thanks to you, I have witnessed the disgusting scene of intimidation and disrespect to men and women with my own eyes every day,” Kaveh Samandarian wrote on Instagram.

Also Read | We stand with 'brave women of Iran,' says Joe Biden

Director and screenplay writer Reza Dormishian pointed out that the photo of an Iranian actor from one of his films had been put up on the billboard. He said another image was of the photojournalist, Nooshin Jafari, who is currently serving a four-year term for insulting the state.

The poster was later put up again minus the photos but with the same wording.

(With inputs from agencies)