/Iran arrests 20 for sharing military details with Israel

Amid the ongoing war with Israel and the US, Iran arrested 20 people over suspected links to Tel Aviv, said the West Azerbaijan province’s prosecutor office, as reported by Tasnim news agency. The arrested are accused of sending location details on Iran’s military and security assets to Israel. Arrests in Iran on the pretext of spying, without giving any evidence is nothing new in the country.

In its new phase of assault against Iran, Israel has targeted security checkpoints based on tip-offs ​from ​informants on ⁠the ground, reported Reuters.

Russia comes to Iran's help

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Meanwhile, Russia has become the first country to send aid to Iran amid war. Moscow has delivered more than 13 tons of emergency medical supplies to Iran via Azerbaijan, as the ongoing conflict between Iran and the United States and Israel intensifies. The aid package, consisting primarily of medicines and essential hospital equipment, was dispatched on the direct orders of Russian President Vladimir Putin to address urgent healthcare shortages following weeks of heavy bombardment.