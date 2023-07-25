Instagram model is now an 'Emotional Support Stripper' in Ukraine

An Instagram model Fan-Pei Koung has moved to Ukraine as she has become an "emotional support stripper" for soldiers engaged in the ongoing war against Russia.

The battlefield has attracted people from the West, in the form of frontline soldiers, and aid workers, but "sex tourist" is something new for the war-ravaged nation.

Fan-Pei Koung, who hails from Houston Texas, shared some of her images, which many would say are a bit revealing.

The image perturbed showed the model on Ukrainian soil, with weapons such as missile launchers. She has even described her herself as a "globe-trotting girlfriend, now volunteering in Kharkiv".

Koung is quite popular on social media and using the fame, she created an OnlyFans account which is said to be free for Ukrainian soldiers and volunteers. She even said that the occasional locals could also use some cheering up.

On the website, Koung said that she makes content about "everything from free emotional breastfeeding to soldiers and volunteers" to collecting donations to distribute to volunteers.

She spoke to The Daily Beast profile, where she called herself a "sex tourist" and also the outlet that she is the sexy girl in Ukraine who wants to volunteer and will probably put out.

Reports have mentioned that she abandoned her life in the US to move to Europe in 2022. She claimed that in America, she did so many things including winning a NASA Space Health Challenge and competing in the Miss Taiwanese American pageant in 2015. She has even worked for children's events in Oakland for the last five years.

Koung reportedly travelled to Ukraine to volunteer in women's shelters and orphanages in Lviv in November 2022. Her friends had just against it, she anyway did it.

After a while, she felt she was done with what she was doing and thought was ready to take up new challenges. She said, "It didn't feel like anything unique to what I had back in the States. I wanted more. I wanted to be with the military."

She moved to Ukraine full-time in February of 2023 and often found herself in the company of Ukrainians which was quite different from her time spent with the Americans.

She said, "My standards are too high because I only want men who can care for themselves and think about people other than themselves."

"None of them [Americans] met my standards. And then I came to Ukraine, and everybody here thinks about people other than themselves," she added.

"Ukrainian men, they treat me like an infant. They need to know what I want even before I know what I want. I've never been treated like that in my life," she added.

