LIVE TV
ugc_banner

Indonesian president's son summoned by election watchdog ahead of polls

JakartaEdited By: Abhinav SinghUpdated: Jan 03, 2024, 10:55 AM IST
main img

The eldest son of Indonesian President Joko Widodo, vice presidential candidate Gibran Rakabuming Raka, gestures during a televised debate at the Jakarta Convention Center in Jakarta, Indonesia, December 22, 2023 Photograph:(Reuters)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Raka, who is currently holding the position of Surakarta city's mayor, is running for the position of vice president for which the voting will be held in February

Indonesian President Joko Widodo's son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka has been summoned by the election watchdog over an alleged campaign violation, an election official was cited as saying by Reuters

The election watchdog (Bawaslu) chapter in Central Jakarta served the notice to Gibran who had handed out free milk to people at a public "car-free day" event last month, which was purportedly in violation of campaign rules. 

trending now

"We need to have clarification from Gibran, we want to make sure whether it (the allegation) is right or not," Dimas Trianto Putro, an official at Bawaslu, told reporters.

A 2016 Jakarta gubernatorial regulation bars, "events for the interests of political parties" at car-free day events. During these events, vehicles are banned from entering the major thoroughfares. 

Although Bawaslu does not hold any authority to penalise Raka, it is hoping that the city authorities would mete out some sort of punishment towards him. 

Watch | Indonesia: Presidential candidates face off in first election debate

×

Raka's poll campaign

Raka, who is currently holding the position of Surakarta city's mayor, is running for the position of vice president for which the voting will be held in February. However, his candidature has attracted criticism that Widodo is trying to establish a political dynasty in the third-largest democracy of the world.

Raka represents the ruling party of his father Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) but Widodo has clarified that he does not aim to dominate the politics of the country, further insisting that it is the people's right to choose the next leader and vice president of the country.

Notably, Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto is Raka's running mate in the election. So far, the pair has built up a solid lead over teams led by rival presidential candidates Anies Baswedan and Ganjar Pranowo.

Quizzed about the summon by the watchdog, Habiburokhman, a deputy head of Prabowo's campaign team said Raka will attend Bawaslu's summons on Wednesday around 1 pm. 

(With inputs from agencies)

author

Abhinav Singh

Football. Cricket. Politics. Geopolitics. In no particular order.

RELATED

US reaches deal with Qatar to extend presence at largest military base in Middle East

Three Chinese balloons fly across Taiwan island days ahead of polls

Donald Trump appeals Maine's 'biased decision maker's' presidential primary ballot ban