Indonesian president's son summoned by election watchdog ahead of polls

Indonesian President Joko Widodo's son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka has been summoned by the election watchdog over an alleged campaign violation, an election official was cited as saying by Reuters.

The election watchdog (Bawaslu) chapter in Central Jakarta served the notice to Gibran who had handed out free milk to people at a public "car-free day" event last month, which was purportedly in violation of campaign rules.

"We need to have clarification from Gibran, we want to make sure whether it (the allegation) is right or not," Dimas Trianto Putro, an official at Bawaslu, told reporters.

A 2016 Jakarta gubernatorial regulation bars, "events for the interests of political parties" at car-free day events. During these events, vehicles are banned from entering the major thoroughfares.

Although Bawaslu does not hold any authority to penalise Raka, it is hoping that the city authorities would mete out some sort of punishment towards him.



Raka's poll campaign

Raka, who is currently holding the position of Surakarta city's mayor, is running for the position of vice president for which the voting will be held in February. However, his candidature has attracted criticism that Widodo is trying to establish a political dynasty in the third-largest democracy of the world.

Raka represents the ruling party of his father Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) but Widodo has clarified that he does not aim to dominate the politics of the country, further insisting that it is the people's right to choose the next leader and vice president of the country.

Notably, Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto is Raka's running mate in the election. So far, the pair has built up a solid lead over teams led by rival presidential candidates Anies Baswedan and Ganjar Pranowo.

Quizzed about the summon by the watchdog, Habiburokhman, a deputy head of Prabowo's campaign team said Raka will attend Bawaslu's summons on Wednesday around 1 pm.