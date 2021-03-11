Indonesia bus accident kills dozens of travellers At least 27 people were killed in a bus accident on Thursday. Those dead included junior high school students, authorities said. The bus plunged down a steep ravine on Java island in Sumedand district. The bus carrying 66 passengers was travelling on a winding, poorly lit road when it plunged down the 20-metre (65 foot) ravine, authorities said.

Rescuers worked through the night to rescue people from the wreckage. 39 have survived the bus accident. The cause of the accident is still being probed.

"The fatalities are a mix of children and adults," Bandung rescue agency official Mamang Fatmono told AFP.

Traffic accidents are common in the Southeast Asian archipelago, where vehicles are often old and poorly maintained and road rules regularly flouted. In late 2019, at least 35 people were killed when a bus plunged into a ravine on the island of Sumatra.

(With AFP inputs)