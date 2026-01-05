/Indian woman found dead in ex-boyfriend's apartment in US, suspect flees to India - What's the case

A 27-year-old Indian woman, who was reportedly missing from New Year's eve, has been found dead with stab wounds in her ex-boyfriend's Columbia apartment in Maryland, according to the Howard County police on Sunday (Jan 4). The woman has been identified as Nikitha Godishala. Authorities said that it was her ex-boyfriend, identified as Arjun Sharma, who filed missing complaint. However, soon after he left from the US on a flight to India. Howard County police suspect that the ex-boyfriend is responsible for Godishala's death and an arrest warrant has been issued against him on charges of first- and second-degree murder.
Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in the USA said that it is in contact with the family of Nikitha Godishala and is extending all possible consular assistance. “The Embassy is also following up the matter with the local authorities,” it said in a statement.
Here's what happened
The Howard County police said that it located a woman who was reported missing on Jan 2. She was found with stab wounds in the Columbia apartment of her ex-boyfriend. Arjun Sharma, 26, of Columbia, made the missing person report to police and said he last saw his ex-girlfriend, Nikitha Godishala, of Ellicott City, on Dec. 31 in his apartment in the 10100 block of Twin Rivers Road. Police later learned that on the same day as making the report, Jan. 2, Sharma left the country on a flight to India. Detectives on Jan. 3 executed a search warrant for his apartment and located Godishala deceased. A motive has not yet been determined, and the investigation remains ongoing. Police suspect that Sharma killed Godishala.