/Indian woman found dead in ex-boyfriend's apartment in US, suspect flees to India - What's the case

A 27-year-old Indian woman, who was reportedly missing from New Year's eve, has been found dead with stab wounds in her ex-boyfriend's Columbia apartment in Maryland, according to the Howard County police on Sunday (Jan 4). The woman has been identified as Nikitha Godishala. Authorities said that it was her ex-boyfriend, identified as Arjun Sharma, who filed missing complaint. However, soon after he left from the US on a flight to India. Howard County police suspect that the ex-boyfriend is responsible for Godishala's death and an arrest warrant has been issued against him on charges of first- and second-degree murder.

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in the USA said that it is in contact with the family of Nikitha Godishala and is extending all possible consular assistance. “The Embassy is also following up the matter with the local authorities,” it said in a statement.

