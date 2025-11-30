/Indian student stabbed to death in UK, five suspected arrested but out on bail - What we know so far

An Indian student, identified as Vijay Kumar Sheoran from Haryana, has been stabbed to death in the United Kingdom. His family has now reached out to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar seeking assistance to bring his mortal remains back to India. Vijay Kumar was studying at the University of the West of England (UWE), Bristol and was murdered on November 25. As per reports, he was stabbed by certain individuals from Haryana and Punjab. His family said that they are devastated due to the “unfortunate incident."

What UK Police said?

Providing information about the incident, the West Mercia Police (UK) on its website stated that on November 25, around 4.15 am (UK time), a 30‑year-old man was found on Barbourne Road in Worcester with serious injuries. “He was taken to hospital but sadly died later that day." The statement added that five men were arrested on suspicion of murder but were released on bail as they confirmed that they would help with the investigation. The statement also added that a sixth man was also arrested on suspicion of murder but was released with no further action.

Family writes letter to EAM Jaishankar