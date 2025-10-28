/Who was Darshan Singh Sahsi? 68-year-old Indian origin businessman killed in Canada car shooting

A 68-year-old Indian origin millionaire, businessman Darshan Singh Sahsi, was shot dead in cold blood in front of his house in the 31300 block of Ridgeview Drive, in Abbotsford, British Columbia. The shooting was captured on camera, in a home security video obtained by Postmedia. According to the visuals available, Darshan was getting into a dark truck when a man came across from his car on the other side of the road and shot him.

Abbotsford Police have confirmed Shasi's death; they recovered him when he was already at the cusp of death due to his life-threatening injury. Despite attempts from the first responders to save him, he succumbed to his injury. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the investigation, and it is at the preliminary stage now. In light of the incident, three schools in the vicinity were placed under a shelter-in-place protocol as a precautionary measure.

Who was Darshan Singh Sahsi?

Darshan Singh Sahsi, originally from Punjab, was the President of Canam International, a clothing recycling company with operations in India and Canada. It was based in Maple Ridge, British Columbia. According to reports, he was well-regarded for his philanthropy and community involvement.

In a social media post, Satnam Singh Chahal, director of the North American Punjabi Association (NAPA), admired Darshan's contribution to the community. “His enterprise not only provided employment to many members of the local Punjabi community but also contributed significantly to the region’s recycling and sustainability efforts,” wrote Chahal. “Sahsi had strong ties to both Punjab and Gujarat, India, where he maintained major business interests and extended charitable support to several causes”

In an interview, Sahsi's son, Arpan, called the killing "devastating". In 2016, Sahsi was known for publicly speaking out against Punjab's drug problem after a family loss, demonstrating his concern for social issues.