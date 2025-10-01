/Indian-origin couple in London starve 3-year-old to death after feeding her only 'butter, lentils and yoghurt'

An Indian-original couple in London has been charged with murder after the body of their three-year-old daughter was found in their home in 2023. The parents were cut off from their wider family and the community, as neither of them was working at the time. A court was told that the couple starved Penelope Chandrie to death, Daily Mail reported. They used to feed the child only "butter, lentils and yoghurt." The girl was born in 2019, and her birth was not registered. After she passed away, the mother called a funeral director and told them her daughter had died. Manpreet Jatana, 34, and Jaskiret Singh Uppal, 36, have been charged with murder, causing or allowing the death of a child and child neglect. Uppal was in the dock at the hearing, while Jatana appeared via video link.

Prosecutor Philip McGhee told the court, "These two defendants are the parents of the deceased child who was born in 2019. The prosecution alleges that over an extended period of time, both defendants deliberately starved the deceased child over time", leading to her death. He added that the couple was "essentially isolated from not only their wider family," but also the outside world.

