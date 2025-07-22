/Indian-origin astrologer arrested in New York for $62,000 'evil spirit' scam

It's hope that makes people believe in what's beyond their comprehension, and in one such case unfurled in Hicksville, New York. A 33-year-old Indian-origin astrologer has been arrested for running an alleged scam through his fortune-telling business. The man identified as Hemanth Kumar Muneppa, from Queens, defrauded a 68-year-old woman of over $20,000.

Reports suggest the lady believed she was haunted by ‘evil spirits’ and Muneppa, who otherwise delves into astrology and runs a business under the name Anjana Ji on South Broadway, had decided to help this client. It began with a hefty fee of $20,000, the lady in search of solution to what was bothering her had already paid the amount. It was time for the second installment and she was preparing to withdraw another sum of $42,000. This is when a bank employee found something suspicious and brought the case to the police's attention.

Officials probing the case found that the lady had first received a reading from Muneppa and later when she returned a few days, he allegedly offered to help her and solve problems she had been dealing with. As he offered or pitched to ward off ‘evil spirits’, he reportedly drove her to the bank which made the staff alert.

Muneppa has advertisements across the city which promote his work and claim he can ward off ‘evil spirits’ and also help cast ‘love spells’. As reported by news outlet Daily Mail, an official said, “He posed as a fortune teller at the business and offered to 'purchase the power to fight evil spirits' on the victim’s behalf."