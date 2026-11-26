Indian Army's 2026 and 2027 have been declared as years of networking and data centricity as part of its broader "Decade of Transformation" to build a future-ready force. Lt General Harsh Chhibber, the Director General of Information Systems, sees AI as a critical force multiplier for speed, scale, and precision, but insists it must remain strictly sovereign and under human command. He said that the Indian Army's efforts in an operational context to implement AI have three pillars: robust governance, resilient networks and sovereign AI orchestration in operations.

Indian Army views data as an organisational asset, not only the owner of the application or owner of the data. The data governance policy is the principle of duty to share. The Army wants to create sovereign data on which it would build sovereign ml Ops. This allows the force to continuously train, test, deploy, and monitor its own military Large Language Models (LLMs) and tactical algorithms internally, ensuring complete operational autonomy without external vendor lock-in. The Army's roadmap deploys "AI as a service" exclusively on secure, air-gapped networks alongside AI systems built directly into the sensor edge for surveillance grids