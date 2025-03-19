New Delhi: Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has asked the Netherlands Defence Minister Ruben Berkelmans not to give defence equipment or technology to Pakistan. During the meeting on Tuesday, the Indian side pointed its concerns over Pakistan undermining regional security and stability with defence equipment and pointed to Islamabad’s support for cross-border terrorism in the region. In the past, there have been some engagements between the Netherlands and Pakistan in the defence domain.

A readout from the Indian Defence minister’s office said that the key focus of the talks included defence, cyber security, Indo-Pacific, and emerging technologies like AI.



Over the years, India and the Netherlands have been building on defence ties. The Netherlands, known for its advanced defence industry—particularly in naval technology and companies like Thales Netherlands and Damen Shipyards—sees potential in India’s growing defence market and its ‘Make in India’ initiative. The engagement with the Netherlands comes as India plans to diversify its defence imports but also find new markets for defence cooperation.



During Tuesday’s meeting, the Indian defence minister gifted a silver filigree ship of Cuttack to the Netherlands defence minister, in a symbolic message on India's rich maritime history.

Cuttack’s maritime history, spanning centuries—from ancient Kalinga’s global trade to a colonial hub, is well known.



Last year as well, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the then Dutch Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren met in Delhi. Those talks emphasised maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region and industrial collaboration, with Delhi proposing the integration of Indian vendors into the supply chains of Dutch Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs).