/India provides prosthetic limbs to Afghans

Amid India's continued humanitarian assistance to Afghans, India last week organised a five-day "Jaipur Foot" camp was organised in Kabul. The camp was organised by Jaipur-based NGO Shree Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS) which is known for providing artificial limbs, calipers and other assistive devices. India's Ministry of External Affairs, in a statement, said that the "camp saw an enthusiastic response".

Hafiz Umari, an Afghan national, took to social media and said, "Due to the efforts of Minister Dr. Sahib Ahrar and other officials, Indian doctors have fitted artificial limbs for 100 disabled Afghan citizens in Kabul".

But he added, "Many more individuals in Afghanistan remain in need of prosthetics, and it seems this program is nearing its conclusion. We call on the authorities to engage with India to prolong this initiative, so that more disabled Afghans who still lack proper artificial limbs can benefit from this important support".

This is not the first such camp organised by India in partnership with BMVSS. In the past, both sides in cooperation organised camps in countries like Malawi, Iraq, Nepal, Egypt, Bangladesh, Ethiopia, Syria etc. In October 2018, the ‘India for Humanity’ initiative was launched to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and under this NGO Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti popularly known as "Jaipur Foot" provded year-long series of artificial limb fitment camps in a number of countries.