/India grants Pakistan overflight clearance for Sri Lanka flood relief supplies

New Delhi: In a significant humanitarian gesture amid tense bilateral ties, India on Monday granted permission to Pakistani relief aircraft carrying aid for cyclone-hit Sri Lanka to cross its airspace. Pakistan had submitted the formal request at around 13:00 IST on 1 December 2025. Indian authorities processed it on priority and granted clearance by 17:30 IST the same day, completing the entire procedure in approximately four hours.

The decision was taken solely on humanitarian considerations, despite the continuing mutual closure of airspace that has been in place since the sharp escalation in April-May following the Pahalgam terror attack and India’s subsequent counter-terrorism Operation Sindoor, Pakistan's attack. Some Pakistani media reports that carried claims of denial were inaccurate.

India has mounted a major disaster-relief effort named Operation Sagar Bandhu to support Sri Lanka. The aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, frigate INS Udayagiri and offshore patrol vessel Sukanya were involved in the operation, extending relief supplies.Chetak helicopters operating from Vikrant and Indian Air Force Mi-17 helicopters, in coordination with the Sri Lankan Air Force, have airlifted hundreds of stranded people, including pregnant women, infants and the critically injured. Several foreign nationals, among them one Pakistani citizen, were also rescued. India has delivered 53 tonnes of relief material so far.

"Rescued persons included nationals of Sri Lanka, India, Germany, Slovenia, United Kingdom, South Africa, Poland, Belarus, Iran, Australia, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. NDRF teams continue to carry out search-and-rescue operations in various severely affected and isolated regions of Sri Lanka", MEA Statement said.