/India, Germany, and BIMSTEC focus on maritime ties at Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue

German Ambassador Dr. Philipp Ackermann praised India's rapid naval buildup as a cornerstone for bilateral collaboration. "I think when we talk about capacities and capabilities, India and Germany are a good match, because you also have capacities and capabilities". He added, "India has them in the region, you know, in a very, very impressive way. And when you look at India, the speed at which you build up this maritime infrastructure is quite fantastic," and it is "getting better by the year, I would say. And that's one anchor, I would say, that really makes us good partners, because we can, together with our Indian partners, use this infrastructure in order to pursue our common goals in the Indo Pacific."

The dialogue focused on India's role in bridging Western and Eastern Indian Ocean dynamics through subregional frameworks. BIMSTEC Secretary General Ambassador Indra Mani Pandey positioned the organization as a vital connector. "Cooperation in the Indo Pacific, when we actually want to forge at the ground level, it will happen through regional and sub-regional organisation. So BIMSTEC, located in the center of Indo Pacific, on one side we have the Indian Ocean Rim Association, Indian Ocean commission and some other organizations. On the other side we have ASEAN, Pacific Islands Forum and a number of other organizations, like the Mekong ganga Cooperation Framework".