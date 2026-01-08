Google Preferred
India can play central role in building stronger regional cooperation in South Asia: Ex-Sri Lankan Prez son

Aditya Shukla
Edited By Aditya Shukla
Published: Jan 08, 2026, 10:49 IST | Updated: Jan 08, 2026, 10:58 IST
Namal Rajapaksa, member of parliament of Sri Lankan Photograph: (@RajapaksaNamal/X)

Story highlights

 Namal said  that in the current scenario "South Asia can project greater influence internationally" for which "regional unity remains crucial for long-term peace and coherence."

Amid ongoing security concerns across the world, member of parliament of Sri Lanka and son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, Namal Rajapaksa has expressed "urgent need for stronger regional cooperation in South Asia, in which India can play a central role." He also stressed upon collective commitment to counter extremism.

Taking to microblogging site X Rajapaksa highlighted the political turmoil witnessed in neighbouring countries Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka and wrote, "In recent years, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka have experienced periods of political turmoil, marked by public unrest and changes in government. At times, these disruptions have been supported and promoted by extremist elements. Addressing these challenges requires a collective commitment to counter extremism, prevent political violence, and safeguard minority rights.

"As such, South Asia requires greater regional coherence to withstand emerging crises and respond collectively to shared challenges. In this context, India’s leadership is central to maintaining long-term peace and stability in the region," he added.

He also mentioned that in the current scenario "South Asia can project greater influence internationally" for which "regional unity remains crucial for long-term peace and coherence."

He then went on to say, "The upcoming elections in Bangladesh and Nepal present a hopeful opportunity to reaffirm democratic legitimacy through free and fair elections that will contribute to further strengthening regional security."

