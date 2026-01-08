/India can play central role in building stronger regional cooperation in South Asia: Ex Sri Lankan Prez son

Amid ongoing security concerns across the world, member of parliament of Sri Lanka and son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, Namal Rajapaksa has expressed "urgent need for stronger regional cooperation in South Asia, in which India can play a central role." He also stressed upon collective commitment to counter extremism.

Taking to microblogging site X Rajapaksa highlighted the political turmoil witnessed in neighbouring countries Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka and wrote, "In recent years, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka have experienced periods of political turmoil, marked by public unrest and changes in government. At times, these disruptions have been supported and promoted by extremist elements. Addressing these challenges requires a collective commitment to counter extremism, prevent political violence, and safeguard minority rights.

"As such, South Asia requires greater regional coherence to withstand emerging crises and respond collectively to shared challenges. In this context, India’s leadership is central to maintaining long-term peace and stability in the region," he added.

He also mentioned that in the current scenario "South Asia can project greater influence internationally" for which "regional unity remains crucial for long-term peace and coherence."