/India to construct super-speciality hospital & expand limb fitment support for Palestine

India has marked a significant step in its development partnership with Palestine with the groundbreaking of a 200-bed Indian Super Speciality Hospital in the West Bank.

Ambassador Sripriya Ranganathan took part in the ceremony held in Jenin and Ramallah in the presence of Palestinian Prime Minister Dr Mohammad Mustafa and other senior officials. The hospital will feature modern medical facilities and a dedicated trauma centre. It is intended to serve patients from Jenin and neighbouring governorates including Tulkarm and Tubas. A bilateral memorandum of understanding for the project was signed during the visit, formalising India’s commitment to the facility.

Alongside the hospital initiative, India advanced several other practical programmes. An MoU was signed with the Ministry of Labour to establish a Technical and Vocational Education and Training centre inside the Palestinian National Printing Press. The centre will deliver employment-oriented skills training in the printing sector, building on earlier Indian support for the press. Ambassador Ranganathan met Labour Minister Dr Enas Dahadha Attari to discuss implementation and ways to link young people and entrepreneurs with new skills and job opportunities.

India is also preparing another Artificial Limb Fitment Camp, following the successful programme held in 2023. The initiative forms part of wider healthcare assistance that already includes supplies of essential medicines and anti-cancer drugs. During the visit, a consignment of life-saving medicines was formally handed over to the Palestinian Ministry of Health as a further demonstration of support.

The ambassador visited a UNRWA health centre, where she received a briefing on services provided to the local population. India’s backing for UNRWA’s work in health, education and other essential services remains firm.

Beyond these concrete projects, Ranganathan held a series of meetings with senior Palestinian officials. She called on Health Minister Dr Majed Abu Ramadan to explore further cooperation in the health sector, met Diplomatic Adviser Dr Majdi Al-Khaldi to review the broader India-Palestine partnership, and held talks with Foreign Minister Dr Varsen Aghabekian Shahin. She also met Prime Minister Dr Mohammad Mustafa. Discussions covered political engagement, development cooperation and new initiatives in health, education and skills being launched during the visit.

The engagements took place against the backdrop of the continuing crisis in Gaza. In a formal readout of the talks, the Indian embassy in Ramallah stated: “Secretary reaffirmed India’s consistent support for the Palestinian people and negotiated a two-state solution".

The Indian diplomat "conveyed India’s concern over the grave humanitarian situation in Gaza and underscored the importance of ensuring the safe, sustained and unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance to the civilian population there" while reiterating "India’s support for efforts towards peace and stability and for a lasting political resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.”