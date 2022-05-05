India and Sweden can further deepen ties by working on climate change: Swedish PM Andersson to WION

Pointing out the extreme climate changes faced by India, especially the heatwaves during the summer season, Swedish Prime Minister Eva Magdalena Andersson has said that India and Sweden can deepen their ties further by working on a green climate transition.

Speaking exclusively to WION’s Principal Diplomatic Correspondent Sidhant Sibal, Andersson said that climate change is another potential area for both countries to work on which can also ensure job opportunities for the people.

“It is one of the issues that we have been discussing. We would like to have a deep cooperation in the green transition. I know it is very hot in India right now and we see the effects of climate change across the globe, and we have to do more. It is also something that can create jobs.”

When asked whether the Russia-Ukraine war figured during the talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Andersson said, “Yes, of course.”

The Swedish prime minister also said that their country is currently in the process of applying for NATO membership.

“We are conducting a review to analyse the new situation, which is Russia deciding to invade friendly and democratic neighbouring country (Ukraine). So, we have to think what is best for Sweden and its security in this completely new situation,” she said.

On Wednesday, PM Modi, during his 3-day Europe visit, held a series of bilateral talks with the Prime Ministers of the Nordic countries on the sidelines of the 2nd India Nordic Summit.

The Nordic countries include Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Norway, and Iceland, which represent the most advanced economies in Europe.

Modi also had a "wonderful meeting" with Swedish counterpart Andersson during which they discussed ways to deepen bilateral ties and the progress in the Joint Action Plan. This was the first meeting between the two leaders.

"We discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation in key sectors like security, IT, research and innovation. Strong ties between our nations will benefit our people," Modi tweeted.

The two leaders held extensive talks on further diversifying the India-Sweden friendship, the Prime Minister's Office said.

During the 2018 visit of Prime Minister Modi to Sweden, the two sides adopted a wide-ranging Joint Action Plan to take forward a wide range of initiatives in defence, trade and investment, renewable energy, smart cities, women’s skill development, space and science and healthcare etc. The two sides had also signed a Joint Innovation Partnership.

