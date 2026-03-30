/India and China linked by new daily direct flight between Kolkata and Shanghai

New Delhi: A new direct air link between India and China has started, connecting the eastern Indian city of Kolkata with Shanghai, China's bustling commercial capital. IndiGo launched daily non-stop flights between Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata and Shanghai Pudong International Airport. The inaugural service marks a direct route between the two cities, cutting travel time significantly compared with previous connections via third countries.

Consul General of India in Shanghai, Pratik Mathur, met senior members of IndiGo's management team in Shanghai to mark the occasion. He welcomed the development as a sign of growing confidence in air connectivity and economic ties between the two nations.

Both IndiGo and Air India now operate services from Indian cities to Shanghai, reflecting renewed momentum in bilateral travel and trade. The new route is expected to strengthen economic links between eastern India and eastern China.

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For passengers, the schedule offers convenient timing. The Kolkata-to-Shanghai flight departs at 21:45 local time and arrives at 04:40 the next day. The return leaves Shanghai at 05:40 and reaches Kolkata at 09:05. IndiGo will use Airbus A320 aircraft on the route.

The launch forms part of a broader recovery in India-China air links. Direct flights between the two countries had been limited after the Galwan incident, but services have been expanding steadily after the thaw that started after PM Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping meeting in Kazan in 2024. Enhanced connectivity is seen as vital for people-to-people contacts, cultural exchange and trade.